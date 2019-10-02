close

କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ ଜାତୀୟ ନାଗରିକ ପଞ୍ଜିକା

କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ ହୋଇପାରେ ଜାତୀୟ ନାଗରିକ ପଞ୍ଜିକା ବା ଏନଆରସି । ଏନେଇ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବାକୁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆରଜିଆଇଙ୍କୁ ଚିଠି ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ହାଇକୋର୍ଟଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ ଆମିକସକ୍ୟୁରିଙ୍କ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଉପରେ ଚିଠି । ଆମିକସକ୍ୟୁରି ମୋହିତ ଅଗ୍ରୱାଲ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ ଏନଆରସି ପାଇଁ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 2, 2019, 08:30 PM IST

