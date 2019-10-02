କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ ଜାତୀୟ ନାଗରିକ ପଞ୍ଜିକା

କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ ହୋଇପାରେ ଜାତୀୟ ନାଗରିକ ପଞ୍ଜିକା ବା ଏନଆରସି । ଏନେଇ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବାକୁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆରଜିଆଇଙ୍କୁ ଚିଠି ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ହାଇକୋର୍ଟଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ ଆମିକସକ୍ୟୁରିଙ୍କ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଉପରେ ଚିଠି । ଆମିକସକ୍ୟୁରି ମୋହିତ ଅଗ୍ରୱାଲ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ ଏନଆରସି ପାଇଁ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।