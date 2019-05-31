Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
କେନ୍ଦ୍ର କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ୍ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ଶପଥ ନେଲେ ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନ

#ZeeOdisha #DharmendraPradhan #ModiSarkar2 #NarendraModi Oath Taking Ceremony : Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Oath As Union Minister In The New 2nd Term Modi Govt କେନ୍ଦ୍ର କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ୍ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ଶପଥ ନେଲେ ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନ

May 31, 2019, 07:20 PM IST

