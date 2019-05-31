Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭବନରେ ନେଲେ ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ କଲେ ମୋଦି । ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ହେଲେ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ।

#ZeeOdisha #OathTakingCeremony #Narendra Modi ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭବନରେ ନେଲେ ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ କଲେ ମୋଦି । ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ହେଲେ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । Oath Taking Ceremony : Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for a 2nd term ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKalinga Zee Odisha Social Media Handles: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com

May 31, 2019, 05:00 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल की शुरुवात, आज कैबिनेट की बैठक

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

जानिए वो कौन-कौन से मंत्रालय हैं, जिन्‍हें पीएम मोदी ने किसी को नहीं दिया, अपने पास रखा

जानिए वो कौन-कौन से मंत्रालय हैं, जिन्‍हें पीएम मोदी ने किसी को नहीं दिया, अपने पास रखा
मोदी मंत्रिमंडल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद सुषमा स्वराज ने कही यह बड़ी बात

मोदी मंत्रिमंडल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद सुषमा स्वराज ने कही यह बड़ी बात

पीएम मोदी के मंत्रि‍मंडल में अम‍ित शाह समेत 24 कैबि‍नेट मंत्री बने, जानें किसे किसे म‍िला मौका

पीएम मोदी के मंत्रि‍मंडल में अम‍ित शाह समेत 24 कैबि‍नेट मंत्री बने, जानें किसे किसे म‍िला मौका
VIDEO: &#039;जय श्री राम&#039; के नारे को लेकर ममता ने फिर खोया आपा, बोलीं - &#039;गुंडागर्दी बर्दाश्त नहीं&#039;

VIDEO: 'जय श्री राम' के नारे को लेकर ममता ने फिर खोया आपा, बोलीं - 'गुंडागर्दी बर्दाश्त नहीं'
जानिए, मोदी सरकार में किसे मिला कौन सा मंत्रालय, ये रही पूरी लिस्‍ट

जानिए, मोदी सरकार में किसे मिला कौन सा मंत्रालय, ये रही पूरी लिस्‍ट
इस राज्यमंत्री ने सबसे अलग ढंग से ली शपथ, लगाए &#039;भारत माता की जय&#039; के नारे

इस राज्यमंत्री ने सबसे अलग ढंग से ली शपथ, लगाए 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे

कल्लू का भोजपुरी गाना &#039;चिप्स खियाके&#039; मचा रहा धमाल, इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुआ VIDEO

कल्लू का भोजपुरी गाना 'चिप्स खियाके' मचा रहा धमाल, इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुआ VIDEO
PM मोदी का शपथ ग्रहण: सुषमा समेत कई पूर्व मंत्रियों को नहीं मिली मंत्रिमंडल में जगह

PM मोदी का शपथ ग्रहण: सुषमा समेत कई पूर्व मंत्रियों को नहीं मिली मंत्रिमंडल में जगह
मोदी कैबिनेट में शामिल नहीं होगी JDU, नीतीश बोले- BJP का प्रस्ताव पार्टी को मंजूर नहीं

मोदी कैबिनेट में शामिल नहीं होगी JDU, नीतीश बोले- BJP का प्रस्ताव पार्टी को मंजूर नहीं
LIVE: मोदी सरकार में गृह मंत्री होंगे अमित शाह, राजनाथ रक्षा मंत्री, जानिए किसे क्या मिला

LIVE: मोदी सरकार में गृह मंत्री होंगे अमित शाह, राजनाथ रक्षा मंत्री, जानिए किसे क्या मिला