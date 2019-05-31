#ZeeOdisha #OathTakingCeremony #Narendra Modi ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭବନରେ ନେଲେ ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ କଲେ ମୋଦି । ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ହେଲେ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । Oath Taking Ceremony : Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for a 2nd term ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKalinga Zee Odisha Social Media Handles: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com