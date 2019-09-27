close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଓସିଏ ନିର୍ବାଚନ - ୬ଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଫଳାଫଳ

ଆଉ ଅଳ୍ପ ସମୟ ପରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ ଓସିଏ ନିର୍ବାଚନ । ଦିନ ୧୧ ବେଳେ ଓସିଏ କନଫରେନ୍ସ ହଲରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ ନିର୍ବାଚନ । ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ୭୩ଜଣ ସଭ୍ୟ ଭୋଟ ଦେବାକୁ ଥିବାବେଳେ ୩ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କୁ ବାଲାଟ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଭୋଟଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଅନୁମତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଅଧିକାରୀ। ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 27, 2019, 01:50 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଲାଗୁ ହେଲା ନୂଆ କ୍ଷୀର ଦର

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

बैंक लेकर आया 50 लीटर मुफ्त पेट्रोल-डीजल पाने का ऑफर | खबर 100% सही है

बैंक लेकर आया 50 लीटर मुफ्त पेट्रोल-डीजल पाने का ऑफर | खबर 100% सही है
बिना इधर-उधर की बात घुमाए रूस ने सीधा बता दिया- कहां है आतंकवादियों का अड्डा

बिना इधर-उधर की बात घुमाए रूस ने सीधा बता दिया- कहां है आतंकवादियों का अड्डा
पाकिस्तान में PM इमरान खान की बेइज्जती की इंतहा, अखबार ने कॉर्टून छापने के बाद मांगी माफी

पाकिस्तान में PM इमरान खान की बेइज्जती की इंतहा, अखबार ने कॉर्टून छापने के बाद मांगी माफी
अयोध्‍या केस: जब CJI ने नाराज होकर कहा- क्या हम मेरे रिटायरमेंट के दिन तक सुनवाई करेंगे?

अयोध्‍या केस: जब CJI ने नाराज होकर कहा- क्या हम मेरे रिटायरमेंट के दिन तक सुनवाई करेंगे?
SpiceJet शुरू करेगी 46 नई डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट, इन शहरों के मुसाफिर को होगा फायदा

SpiceJet शुरू करेगी 46 नई डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट, इन शहरों के मुसाफिर को होगा फायदा
VIDEO: रिलीज हुआ &#039;मरजावांं&#039; का धांसू ट्रेलर, एक्शन और रोमांस का तड़का है यह फिल्म

VIDEO: रिलीज हुआ 'मरजावांं' का धांसू ट्रेलर, एक्शन और रोमांस का तड़का है यह फिल्म
खत्म होगा वनवास, राम को मिलेगा आवास? अयोध्या पर SC का स्टैंड क्लीयर

खत्म होगा वनवास, राम को मिलेगा आवास? अयोध्या पर SC का स्टैंड क्लीयर

Video: लूटपाट का विरोध करने पर यूवक की चाकू मारकर हत्या, CCTC में कैद हुई वारदात
पीएम मोदी के बाद देश में सर्वाधिक प्रशंसनीय व्यक्ति हैं धोनी: सर्वे

पीएम मोदी के बाद देश में सर्वाधिक प्रशंसनीय व्यक्ति हैं धोनी: सर्वे
राशिफल 27 सितंबर : वृष वाले पैसों से जुड़े मामलों पर दें ध्यान, तुला के लिए भी है शुभ समय

राशिफल 27 सितंबर : वृष वाले पैसों से जुड़े मामलों पर दें ध्यान, तुला के लिए भी है शुभ समय