close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବିଜେପି ଭିଷ୍ମ ପିତାମଃ ହେଲେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ

ଆନ୍ଦ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଭାବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ ହେଲେ ବିଜେପି ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ବିଶ୍ୱଭୂଷଣ ହରିଚନ୍ଦନ । Senior BJP leader or Odisha BJP Bhishma Pitamaha Biswabhusan Harichandan has been appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh by President Ram Nath Kovind. ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKalinga Zee Odisha Social Media Handles: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeOdisha/ In

Jul 16, 2019, 08:00 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

मुंबई: डोंगरी में चार मंजिला इमारत गिरा, अब तक 12 लोगों की मौत

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

जानिए विश्व कप खिताब गंवाने पर पीएम सहित पूरे न्यूजीलैंड में कैसा मिला रिएक्शन

जानिए विश्व कप खिताब गंवाने पर पीएम सहित पूरे न्यूजीलैंड में कैसा मिला रिएक्शन
इंग्लैंड ने जीता विश्वकप, लेकिन ICC रैंकिंग में छाए भारतीय खिलाड़ी, विराट अब टॉप पर

इंग्लैंड ने जीता विश्वकप, लेकिन ICC रैंकिंग में छाए भारतीय खिलाड़ी, विराट अब टॉप पर
राशिफल 16 जुलाई: गुरु पूर्णिमा आज, इन राशिवालों के लिए शुभ है मंगलवार

राशिफल 16 जुलाई: गुरु पूर्णिमा आज, इन राशिवालों के लिए शुभ है मंगलवार
योगी आदित्यनाथ और अखिलेश में कौन बेहतर? राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने दिया ये बेहतरीन जवाब

योगी आदित्यनाथ और अखिलेश में कौन बेहतर? राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने दिया ये बेहतरीन जवाब

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया में बड़े बदलावों के संकेत, इन नए चेहरों को मिल सकता है मौका

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया में बड़े बदलावों के संकेत, इन नए चेहरों को मिल सकता है मौका
INDvsWI: विंडीज दौरे के लिए नए चेहरों को मिल सकता है मौका, धोनी पर असमंजस

INDvsWI: विंडीज दौरे के लिए नए चेहरों को मिल सकता है मौका, धोनी पर असमंजस
यूपी टीईटी के 50 हजार शिक्षकों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत, हाईकोर्ट का फैसला पलटा

यूपी टीईटी के 50 हजार शिक्षकों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत, हाईकोर्ट का फैसला पलटा
मुंबई के डोंगरी में 4 मंजिला इमारत गिरी, 12 की मौत, CM फड़णवीस ने जताया दुख

मुंबई के डोंगरी में 4 मंजिला इमारत गिरी, 12 की मौत, CM फड़णवीस ने जताया दुख
...इसलिए अनुष्का शर्मा ने कर ली थी विराट से शादी, डेढ़ साल बाद किया खुलासा

...इसलिए अनुष्का शर्मा ने कर ली थी विराट से शादी, डेढ़ साल बाद किया खुलासा

VIDEO: पड़ोसियों के तेज म्यूजिक बजाने से परेशान था शख्स, किया ड्रोन से हमला

VIDEO: पड़ोसियों के तेज म्यूजिक बजाने से परेशान था शख्स, किया ड्रोन से हमला