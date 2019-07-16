ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବିଜେପି ଭିଷ୍ମ ପିତାମଃ ହେଲେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ

ଆନ୍ଦ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଭାବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ ହେଲେ ବିଜେପି ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ବିଶ୍ୱଭୂଷଣ ହରିଚନ୍ଦନ । Senior BJP leader or Odisha BJP Bhishma Pitamaha Biswabhusan Harichandan has been appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh by President Ram Nath Kovind.