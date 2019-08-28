close

ଓସିଏ ନିର୍ବାଚନକୁ ନେଇ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଜୋର!

ଓଡିଶା କ୍ରିକେଟ୍ ଆସୋସିଏସନ ନିର୍ବାଚନକୁ ନେଇ ଏବେଠାରୁ ବଢ଼ିଲାଣି ତାତି, ସଭାପତି ଓ ସଂପାଦକ ପଦ ପାଇଁ ଆଶାୟୀଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଧିରେ ଧିରେ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଲାଣି, ଏଥର ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଭେଟେରାନ୍ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ବେହେରାଙ୍କ ଟିମ୍ ସହିତ ତାଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧୀ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କଡ୍ଡା ଟକ୍କର ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହେଲାଣି, ଗତକାଲି ଏହି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ଅଧିକାରୀ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ହେବା ପରେ ଓସିଏ ନିର୍ବାଚନକୁ ନେଇ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଜୋର ଧରିଛି...

Aug 28, 2019, 11:30 PM IST

