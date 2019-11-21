close

Zee Odisha News
ବଦଳିଲେ ପୋଲିସ୍ ଡିଜି

ବଦଳିଲେ ପୋଲିସ ଡ଼ିଜି ବିକେ ଶର୍ମା । ନୂଆ ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ହେଲେ ଅଭୟ । ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଡିଜି ଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିକେ ଶର୍ମାଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ତଦନ୍ତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । ଫାୟାର ସେଫ୍ଟି ସାର୍ଟିଫିକେଟ୍ ଦେବାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।

Nov 21, 2019, 12:00 AM IST

देखिए DNA में ख़बरें विस्तार से, 20 नवंबर 2019

पूरे देश में लागू होगा NRC, किसी को इससे डरने की जरूरत नहीं: अमित शाह

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन को लेकर शिवसेना-एनसीपी को समर्थन देने के लिए तैयार SP, लेकिन...

माता वैष्‍णो देवी श्रद्धालुओं के लिए अच्‍छी खबर, श्राइन बोर्ड ने बैटरी कारों में दी यह सुविधा

युवराज के बयान पर KKR के CEO ने दिया जवाब, &#039;इरादा लिन की जगह आपको खरीदने का था&#039;

MP: स्कूल में फीस न चुकाने पर मिलते थे ताने, मांगने पर डांटते थे परिजन, छात्रा ने उठा लिया ये कदम

राजकुमार हिरानी Birthday Special: &#039;संजू&#039; से तोड़े रिकॉर्ड्स, अब किंग खान का मिला साथ!

&#039;तानाजी&#039; पर एनसीपी नेता का विवादित ट्वीट, डायरेक्टर को कहा- धमकी समझोगे तो भी चलेगा

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और शरद पवार की मुलाकात पर कांग्रेस ने जताया ऐतराज: सूत्र

पवार के शिवसेना को गोल-गोल घुमाये जाने से विधायक नाराज, उद्धव से पूछा कब बनेगी सरकार?

जानिए कब जारी होगी &#039;मिर्जापुर-2&#039;, टीजर का फर्स्ट लुक बटोर रहा सुर्खियां...

