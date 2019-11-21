ବଦଳିଲେ ପୋଲିସ୍ ଡିଜି

ବଦଳିଲେ ପୋଲିସ ଡ଼ିଜି ବିକେ ଶର୍ମା । ନୂଆ ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ହେଲେ ଅଭୟ । ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଡିଜି ଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିକେ ଶର୍ମାଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ତଦନ୍ତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । ଫାୟାର ସେଫ୍ଟି ସାର୍ଟିଫିକେଟ୍ ଦେବାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।