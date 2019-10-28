close

Zee Odisha News
ପେଶା ଯେବେ ନିଶା ହୁଏ...

ପେଶା ଯେବେ ନିଶା ହୁଏ, ସେଠି ଆଉ କିଛି ଦେଖାଯାଏନି, ନିଜ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସହ ମଣିଷ ଏତେ ଜଡ଼ିତ ରହିଯାଏ ଯେ, ଯେତେ ବଡ଼ ବିପଦର ସାମ୍ନା କରିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ୁ ପଛେ ସିଏ କରିଥାଏ । ଶିକ୍ଷାର ମାନ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଁ କେତେ କ'ଣ କରାଯାଉଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଏମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସବୁଦିନ ଏଠି ଯୋଜନା ଯୋଜନ ଦୂରରେ ରହିଥାଏ । ଏମିତି ସ୍ଥାନ, ଯେଉଁଠି କି ଚାଲି ଚାଲି ଯିବା କଷ୍ଟ, ସେଠି ମଟର ଗାଡ଼ି କେମିତି ପହଞ୍ଚିବ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over

Oct 28, 2019, 05:50 PM IST

