ବଦଳିଲା ଓଡିଶା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ବିଭାଗର ବ୍ରାଣ୍ଡ ନାମ

ରାଜ୍ୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଶିଳ୍ପକୁ ଆଗକୁ ନେବା ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଯୋଜନା । ବଦଳିଲା ଓଡିଶା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ବିଭାଗର ବ୍ରାଣ୍ଡ ନାମ Odishaaah - India's best kept secret ଭାବେ ନୂଆ ନାମ ହେଲା ଘୋଷଣା । ଏହି ନାମକୁ ଲୋକାଭିମୁଖୀ କରିବାପାଇଁ ସବୁ ମେଟ୍ରୋ ସହରର ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ ଲାଗିବ ରାଜ୍ୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନର ଫ୍ଲେକ୍ସ ।