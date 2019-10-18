ଜୁନୟର ପିକକ୍ ମ୍ୟାନଙ୍କ ଅଜବ କାହାଣୀ!

ସିଏ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଜୁନୟର ପିକକ୍ ମ୍ୟାନ୍, ତାଙ୍କ ଜେଜେ ପିକକ୍ ମ୍ୟାନ୍ ଭାବେ ପରିଚିତ ଥିଲେ । ଆଉ ଏବେ ତାଙ୍କରି ନାତି ଜୁନିୟର ପିକକ୍ ମ୍ୟାନର ଖ୍ୟାତି ଅର୍ଜନ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛନ୍ତି... ଏହି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ କଥାରେ ମୟୂରମାନେ ବସନ୍ତି, ଉଠନ୍ତି ସବୁକିଛି କରିଥାନ୍ତି । ମୟୂରମାନେ ତାଙ୍କ କଥାରେ ପରିଚାଳିତ ହୁଅନ୍ତି ।