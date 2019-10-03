ପଦଯାତ୍ରା ପଲିଟିକ୍ସ

ସବୁ ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳ ପାଇଁ ଗାନ୍ଧି ହିଁ ଭରସା । ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ପରି ଗାନ୍ଧି ଜୟନ୍ତୀରୁ ବିଜେଡି ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି ଜନସମ୍ପର୍କ ପଦଯାତ୍ରା । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର-ଏକାମ୍ର ନିର୍ବାଚନମଣ୍ଡଳୀରୁ ବିଜେଡି ସଭାପତି ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ପଦଯାତ୍ରାର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ବିଜେପି ପଦଯାତ୍ରା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ କରିଛି ଅହିଂସା ପଦଯାତ୍ରା । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.