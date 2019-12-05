ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟିରେ 'ଦାବି ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା' ଚାଲେ ନାହିଁ...

ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟିରେ 'ଦାବି ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା' ଚାଲେ ନାହିଁ, ସମସ୍ତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକର୍ତ୍ତାଙ୍କ ଲକ୍ଷ, ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ ଗୋଟିଏ, ଯାହା ଦଳକୁ ସୁଦୃଢ଼ କରେ । ମୁଁ ଆପ୍ରାଣ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି । ଆଶା ଓ ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ଆଗାମୀ ଦିନରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ବିଜେପି ସବୁ ଦଳକୁ ଚେକ୍ ଦେବ ଓ ସଫଳ ହେବ । ରାଜ୍ୟ ସଭାପତି କିଏ ହେବ, ଦଳ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେବ: ବସନ୍ତ ପଣ୍ଡା