ରେମୁଣା ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ତାଲା

ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ରେମୁଣା ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଗତକାଲି ରାତିରେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ଅନୁପସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କିୟ ମାନେ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ଭଙ୍ଗାରୁଜା ସହିତ ଆଉଟଡୋରେ ତାଲା ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗତକାଲି ରାତିରେ ରେମୁଣା ମନ୍ଦାରପୁର ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଜଣେ ରୋଗୀ ନିଶ୍ୱାସ ନେବାରେ କଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କିୟ ଉତ୍ତ୍ୟକ୍ତ ହୋଇ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ତାଲା ପକାଇ ଭଙ୍ଗାରୁଜା କରିଥିଲେ ।