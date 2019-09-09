close

Police Officer Not Obeying New Motor Vehicles Act

ନୂଆ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ୍ ନିୟମକୁ ପୋଲିସଙ୍କ ଖାତିର ନାହିଁ, ଖାକିର ବଳ ଦେଖାଇ କାହାକୁ ଭୃକ୍ଷେପ ନ କରି ଗୋଟିଏ ଗାଡ଼ିରେ ବୁଲୁଛନ୍ତି ତିନି ଜଣ ପୋଲିସ କର୍ମଚାରୀ, ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ଚାରିଆଡ଼େ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି ତର୍କ ବିତର୍କ । ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ରିପୋର୍ଟ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 9, 2019, 07:40 PM IST

