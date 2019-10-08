ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କଲା ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଟାଉନ ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ

ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଟାଉନ ଥାନା ପୁଡ଼ାମାଲ ଗାଁ ପାଖରୁ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ । ମୃତକ ସେହି ଗାଁର ଗୁଣସାଗର ଦାଶ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଗତରାତିରୁ ଘରୁ ବାହାରକୁ ଯାଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିନଥିଲେ । ପରିବାର ଲୋକ ବହୁ ଖୋଜାଖୋଜି ପରେ ସନ୍ଧାନ ପାଇନଥିଲେ । ସକାଳୁ ଗାଁ ନିକଟ ରାସ୍ତା କଡ଼ରୁ ଗୁଣସାଗରଙ୍କ ମୃତ ଦେହ ଗାଁ ଲୋକେ ଦେଖିବା ପରେ ପୋଲିସକୁ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, Ind