ମିଥ୍ୟା ମାମଲାରେ ଆଦିବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ

ଅମନ ମାରାଣ୍ଡି ନାମକ ଜଣେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ବାରମ୍ବାର ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ । ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବାରିପଦା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ଘଟଣା । ଜମି ଦଲାଲଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦେବାକୁ ଯାଇ ଅମନଙ୍କୁ ବାରମ୍ବାର ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ ଯାହାକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା କରାଯାଇଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 5, 2019, 02:30 PM IST

