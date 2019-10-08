close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣ ମୁକ୍ତ ରାବଣ ପୋଡ଼ି

ନବରାତ୍ରୀ ପରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ଦଶହରା । ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ଦୁର୍ଜନତାର ପ୍ରତୀକ ରାବଣର ପ୍ରତିକୃତିରେ ନିଆଁ ଲଗାଯିବ । କିନ୍ତୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ରାବଣ ପୋଡ଼ି ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣର ରାବଣ ହେବା ଆଶଙ୍କା ହୋଇପାରେ । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣ ମୁକ୍ତ ରାବଣ ପୋଡ଼ି ପାଇଁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ଯୋଜନା । ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣରୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ସହରକୁ ବଞ୍ଚାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଗ୍ରୀନ କ୍ରାକର ବା ସବୁଜ ବାଣ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ହେବ ରାବଣ ଦହନ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over O

Oct 8, 2019, 01:50 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

यहां कभी अज़ान तो कभी मंत्रो का उच्चारण होता है ,ये है असली हिंदुस्तान

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

कालाधन: मोदी सरकार की बड़ी कामयाबी, स्विस बैंक के खाताधारकों की पहली लिस्ट मिली

कालाधन: मोदी सरकार की बड़ी कामयाबी, स्विस बैंक के खाताधारकों की पहली लिस्ट मिली
बिहार: किशनगंज विधानसभा उपचुनाव में आया दिलचस्प मोड़, बीजेपी को लगा बड़ा झटका

बिहार: किशनगंज विधानसभा उपचुनाव में आया दिलचस्प मोड़, बीजेपी को लगा बड़ा झटका
मां अमृता सिंह के साथ डोसा खाने पहुंची सारा अली खान! शेयर किया मजेदार VIDEO

मां अमृता सिंह के साथ डोसा खाने पहुंची सारा अली खान! शेयर किया मजेदार VIDEO
VIDEO: नुसरत जहां की दुर्गा पूजा को हजम नहीं कर पाए देवबंद उलेमा! दे डाली धमकी

VIDEO: नुसरत जहां की दुर्गा पूजा को हजम नहीं कर पाए देवबंद उलेमा! दे डाली धमकी
मोदी सरकार ने ढूंढी तरकीब: किसान होंगे मालामाल, कुछ ही दिनों में कमाई हो जाएगी दोगुनी

मोदी सरकार ने ढूंढी तरकीब: किसान होंगे मालामाल, कुछ ही दिनों में कमाई हो जाएगी दोगुनी
राशिफल 8 अक्टूबर: विजयदशमी पर इन राशियों के लिए खुशियां लेकर आया मंगलवार, जानें अपना भाग्य

राशिफल 8 अक्टूबर: विजयदशमी पर इन राशियों के लिए खुशियां लेकर आया मंगलवार, जानें अपना भाग्य
मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन के बेटे से दिसंबर में शादी करेंगी सानिया की बहन अनम मिर्जा

मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन के बेटे से दिसंबर में शादी करेंगी सानिया की बहन अनम मिर्जा
पटना: रावण वध के कार्यक्रम से पहले ही पुतला भरभरा कर गिरा, मचा हड़कंप

पटना: रावण वध के कार्यक्रम से पहले ही पुतला भरभरा कर गिरा, मचा हड़कंप
खडसे की &#039;शह&#039; पर शाह की &#039;मात&#039;

खडसे की 'शह' पर शाह की 'मात'
महानवमी पर BOX OFFICE पर &#039;वॉर&#039; का महा COLLECTION! कमा लिए इतने करोड़

महानवमी पर BOX OFFICE पर 'वॉर' का महा COLLECTION! कमा लिए इतने करोड़