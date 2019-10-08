ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣ ମୁକ୍ତ ରାବଣ ପୋଡ଼ି

ନବରାତ୍ରୀ ପରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ଦଶହରା । ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ଦୁର୍ଜନତାର ପ୍ରତୀକ ରାବଣର ପ୍ରତିକୃତିରେ ନିଆଁ ଲଗାଯିବ । କିନ୍ତୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ରାବଣ ପୋଡ଼ି ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣର ରାବଣ ହେବା ଆଶଙ୍କା ହୋଇପାରେ । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣ ମୁକ୍ତ ରାବଣ ପୋଡ଼ି ପାଇଁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ଯୋଜନା । ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣରୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ସହରକୁ ବଞ୍ଚାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଗ୍ରୀନ କ୍ରାକର ବା ସବୁଜ ବାଣ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ହେବ ରାବଣ ଦହନ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over O