#ZeeOdisha #OathtakingCeremony #OdiaKhabar କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ୍ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ କଲେ ପ୍ରଫୁଲ୍ଲ କୁମାର ମଲ୍ଲୀକ୍ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKalinga Zee Odisha Social Media Handles: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeOdisha/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeekalinga_... Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZeeOdisha About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News