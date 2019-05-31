#ZeeOdisha #OathtakingCeremony #OdiaKhabar Pratap Sarangi taken the oath as the minister of state. ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀମଣ୍ଡଳରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ନବ ନିର୍ବାଚିତ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିଲା ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପାହ୍ୟା । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKalinga Zee Odisha Social Media Handles: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeOdisha/ Instagram: http