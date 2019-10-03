ପିକନିକ ସିଜନ ପୁର୍ବରୁ ଭିଡ଼

ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇନି ପିକନିକ ସିଜନ କିନ୍ତୁ ଏବେଠୁ ଜମିଲାଣି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କ ଭିଡ଼ । ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ସୌନ୍ଦର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ଉପଭୋଗ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଏବେଠୁ ପାର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କ ଭିଡ଼ ଜମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଇଣ୍ଟରନେଟ୍ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ତଥା ରାଜ୍ୟ ବାହାରୁ ପିକିନିକ୍ ସ୍ପଟ୍ ସର୍ଚ କରି ପହଞ୍ଚୁଛନ୍ତି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକ କେବଳ ମନୋରମ ଜଳପ୍ରପାପତ ସୌନ୍ଦର୍ଯ୍ୟର ଉପଭୋଗ କରିବା ସହ ହୀରାକୁଦ ଡ୍ୟାମରେ ଗାଧୋଇବାର ମଜ୍ଜା ନେବାପାଇଁ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from a