ମାଆ ଛୁଆଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା ଅବହେଳିତ ଯୋଜନା

ବାଙ୍ଗିରିପୋଷି ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ହାଣଦା ଗ୍ରାମର ପ୍ରସୂତି ବାଙ୍ଗିରିପୋଷି ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକେନ୍ଦ୍ରୁ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ଯୋଗେ ବାରିପଦା ପିଆରଏମ୍ ମେଡିକାଲ ଆସୁଥିବା ସମୟରେ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସରେ ତେଲ ଶେଷ ହେବା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଉଭୟ ମାଆ ଓ ଛୁଆର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ମୃତ ପ୍ରସୂତି ଜଣକ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ତୁଳସୀ ମୁଣ୍ଢା ।