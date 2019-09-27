ଓଡିଶା ଗସ୍ତରେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତିଙ୍କ ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦ

ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ସ୍ଥିତ ଆର୍ମି ଏୟାର ଡିଫେନ୍ସ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ଦେବେ ଯୋଗ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ଓଡିଶା ଆସୁଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦ । ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତିଙ୍କ ଓଡିଶା ଗସ୍ତକୁ ନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ କମିଶନରେଟ ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଅଦଭୂତ ପ୍ରକାରର ସୁରକ୍ଷାବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି ।