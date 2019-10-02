ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଇଗଲ କ୍ଲବର ଦୁର୍ଗାପୂଜା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି

ଆଉ ଦିନ କେଇଟା ପରେ ଶାରଦୀୟ ଦୁର୍ଗାପୂଜା । ସେଥିପାଇଁ ଗାଁଠାରୁ ସହର ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ । ଶାରଦୀୟ ଦୁର୍ଗାପୂଜାକୁ ଅଧିକ ସରସ ସୁନ୍ଦର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଲାଗିପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି ସଭିଁଏ । ତେବେ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରେ ୫ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ମା'ଙ୍କ ପୂଜା ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ, ୪ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ହରପାର୍ବତୀ ପୂଜା ପାଇଥାନ୍ତି ।