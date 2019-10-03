ମାଲକାନଗିରିରେ ଜୋରସୋରରେ ଚାଲିଛି ପୂଜା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି

ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ମାଙ୍କ ଆଗମନ ପାଇଁ ଜୋରସୋରରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଚାଲିଛି । ସମସ୍ତ ଶକ୍ତି ପୀଠ ଓ ମଣ୍ଡପ ଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ରୀତିନୀତି ସହ ପୂଜା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଶେଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସେହିପରି, ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କ ମନ ମୋହିବା ପାଇଁ ମଣ୍ଡପ ଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରକାରର ଆଲୋକ ସଜ୍ଜା ଓ ମେଢ଼ ନିର୍ମାଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଆୟୋଜକ ।