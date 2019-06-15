close

ରଜ ୨୦୧୯: ରଜର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଦିନ । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଠାରୁ ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ସବୁଠି ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କ ଆନନ୍ଦ ଓ ଉଲ୍ଲାସ ।

ରଜ ୨୦୧୯: ରଜର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଦିନ । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଠାରୁ ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ସବୁଠି ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କ ଆନନ୍ଦ ଓ ଉଲ୍ଲାସ । Raja Festival 2019: Second day Celebration Of ''Raja'' Festival in Bhubaneswar and Brahmapur

Jun 15, 2019, 07:00 PM IST

ବିଶେଷ ଖବର, ରଜ ମଉଜ ଖବର

