ଯାତାୟାତ ପାଇଁ ହେଉ ନାହିଁ ରାସ୍ତା ମରାମତି

ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଯାତାୟତ ସୁବିଧା ପାଇଁ ସରକାର ଗ୍ରାମଞ୍ଚଳ ଓ ସହରାଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ସଂଯୋଗ କରିବା ପାଇଁ କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ କରି ରାସ୍ତା ନିର୍ମାଣ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ମାତ୍ର ଯୋଜନା ସଠିକ ଭାବରେ ସଫଳ ରୂପାୟନ ହୋଇ ପାରୁନଥିବାରୁ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକେ ଅନେକ ଅସୁବିଧାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ।