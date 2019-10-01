ରୁଷ ସହ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ଡିଲ ନେଇ ଆମେରିକାକୁ ଜବାବ ଏସ ଜୟଶଙ୍କର

ଆମେରିକା ଗସ୍ତରେ ଥିବା ବୈଦେଶିକ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏସ ଜୟଶଙ୍କର କହିଛନ୍ତି ରୁଷଠାରୁ ମିସାଇଲ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପ୍ରଣାଳୀ କ୍ରୟ କରିବା ଅଧିକାର ଭାରତର ରହିଛି । ରୁଷଠାରୁ ଏସ 400 କିଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଚୁକ୍ତି କରିଛି । ଭାରତ ଚାହୁଁନି ଏ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଅନ୍ୟ କୌଣସି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଭାରତକୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଉ ।