ବନ୍ଦ ପଡଡ଼ିଛି ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟ, ହେଲେ ତହବିଲରୁ ଉଠାଯାଉଛି ଦରମା

ଗ୍ରାମାଚଂଳରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ସୁବିଧା ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ସରକାର ଆୟିରୁବେଦିକ୍ ଏବଂ ହୋମିଓ ପାଥିକ୍ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା କରିଥିଲେ କିନ୍ତୁ ତାହା ଏବେ ଜାରାଜିର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ପଡ଼ିଛି । ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ କଥା ହେଉଛି ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟ ବନ୍ଦ ଥିବା ବେଳେ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ମାନେ କିନ୍ତୁ ପ୍ରତି ମାସରେ ସରକାରୀ ତହବିଲରୁ ଦରମା ଉଠାଇ ନେଉଛନ୍ତି ।