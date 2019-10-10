ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧିଙ୍କୁ ଦାଇ କଲେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ସଲମାନ ଖୁର୍ସିଦ

ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧି କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ପଦରୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେବା ଉପରେ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଇଛନ୍ତି ଦଳର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ସଲମାନ ଖୁର୍ସିଦ । ଦଳ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ପଦରୁ ରାହୁଲ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେବା ପରେ ହିଁ ଦଳର ପତନ ହୋଇଛି ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଦଳ ଜଟିଳ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଥିବାବେଳେ ରାହୁଲ ଦଳର ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ପଦରୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।