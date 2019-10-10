close

Zee Odisha News
ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧିଙ୍କୁ ଦାଇ କଲେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ସଲମାନ ଖୁର୍ସିଦ

ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧି କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ପଦରୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେବା ଉପରେ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଇଛନ୍ତି ଦଳର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ସଲମାନ ଖୁର୍ସିଦ । ଦଳ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ପଦରୁ ରାହୁଲ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେବା ପରେ ହିଁ ଦଳର ପତନ ହୋଇଛି ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଦଳ ଜଟିଳ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଥିବାବେଳେ ରାହୁଲ ଦଳର ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ପଦରୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 10, 2019, 11:40 AM IST

