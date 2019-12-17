Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ହଜିଯାଉଥିବା ଲୋକକଳାକୁ ନେଇ ମୁକ୍ତିଲାଭ କଲା କୋଶଲୀ ସିନେମା 'ଝରନ୍'...

#Ghudka #TraditionalKosliSambalpuri #Folk Dance ହଜିଯାଉଥିବା ଲୋକକଳା ଉପରେ ଆଧାରିତ କୋଶଲୀ ସିନେମା 'ଝରନ୍'... ଘୁଡ଼କାକୁ ନେଇ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ମୁକ୍ତିଲାଭ କଲାପରେ ଚାରିଆଡ଼େ ଲୋକକଳାକୁ ନେଇ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି ଭିନ୍ନ ଏକ ବାତାବରଣ... ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Dec 17, 2019, 11:20 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में दर्ज की गई सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

देशद्रोह के मामले में पाकिस्‍तान के पूर्व राष्‍ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ को फांसी की सजा

देशद्रोह के मामले में पाकिस्‍तान के पूर्व राष्‍ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ को फांसी की सजा
दिल्ली: CAA के खिलाफ जामिया के बाद जाफराबाद में हिंसक प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने छोड़े आंसू गैस

दिल्ली: CAA के खिलाफ जामिया के बाद जाफराबाद में हिंसक प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने छोड़े आंसू गैस
जामिया हिंसा मामले में 10 गिरफ्तार, आरोपियों में एक भी छात्र नहीं

जामिया हिंसा मामले में 10 गिरफ्तार, आरोपियों में एक भी छात्र नहीं
जामिया-AMU हिंसा- &#039;कोई कानून तोड़ता है तो पुलिस क्या करेगी?&#039; CJI की 10 तल्‍ख टिप्‍पणियां

जामिया-AMU हिंसा- 'कोई कानून तोड़ता है तो पुलिस क्या करेगी?' CJI की 10 तल्‍ख टिप्‍पणियां
राशिफल 17 दिसंबर: इन राशिवालों के लिए आज दिन रहेगा शुभ, हर क्षेत्र में मिलेगी सफलता

राशिफल 17 दिसंबर: इन राशिवालों के लिए आज दिन रहेगा शुभ, हर क्षेत्र में मिलेगी सफलता
INDvsWI: भारत-विंडीज दूसरा मैच विजाग में, मेहमान टीम के लिए लकी है यह मैदान

INDvsWI: भारत-विंडीज दूसरा मैच विजाग में, मेहमान टीम के लिए लकी है यह मैदान
कंगाल मुल्क के नाकाम पीएम ने जिन्ना एयरपोर्ट को रखा गिरवी

कंगाल मुल्क के नाकाम पीएम ने जिन्ना एयरपोर्ट को रखा गिरवी
सीकर: मकान से बह रहा था खून, लोगों के हंगामे से सामने आया ऐसा सच कि...

सीकर: मकान से बह रहा था खून, लोगों के हंगामे से सामने आया ऐसा सच कि...
हमने कोई धर्मांतरण नहीं किया, सावरकर का सपना पूरा करके दिखाए BJP: उद्धव ठाकरे

हमने कोई धर्मांतरण नहीं किया, सावरकर का सपना पूरा करके दिखाए BJP: उद्धव ठाकरे
जॉन अब्राहम की शादी से सदमे में आ गई थीं बिपाशा बसु, 9 साल तक रहे थे साथ

जॉन अब्राहम की शादी से सदमे में आ गई थीं बिपाशा बसु, 9 साल तक रहे थे साथ