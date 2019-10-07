close

ଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜା ଅବସରରେ ବାଲୁକାଶିଳ୍ପୀ ସୁଦର୍ଶନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଦେଲେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ବାର୍ତ୍ତା

ଆଜି ପବିତ୍ର ମହାନବମୀ ଅବସରରେ ବାଲୁକାଶିଳ୍ପୀ ସୁଦର୍ଶନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ନିଜର ଆକର୍ଷଣୀୟ ବାଲୁକାକୃତୀ ଜରିଆରେ ବିଶ୍ୱବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ବାର୍ତ୍ତା। ମାଆ ଦୁର୍ଗତୀନାଶିନୀ ସମାଜରୁ ଦୁଃଖ ଦୁର କରି ଶାନ୍ତି ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା କରନ୍ତୁ, ସେ ଏହି ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ପୁରୀ ସୁବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବେଳାଭୂମିରେ ଗଢିଛନ୍ତି ବିଶାଳ ପ୍ରତିମୁର୍ତ୍ତୀ। ପ୍ରାୟ ତିରିଶ ଟନ୍ ବାଲିରେ ଏହି ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ନିର୍ମାଣ କରାଯାଇଛି।

Oct 7, 2019, 11:20 AM IST

