ମାଆ ବିରଜାଙ୍କ ପୀଠରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ଭିଡ଼

ଶାରଦୀୟ ଦୂର୍ଗାପୂଜା ପାଇଁ ମାଆ ବିରଜାଙ୍କ ପୀଠ ରେ ଆଜି ମହାଷ୍ଟମୀ ପାଳିତ ହେଉଛି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ବିରଜାଙ୍କ ପୀଠରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁ ମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରବଳ ଭିଡ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ମାଙ୍କ ପାଦ ଦର୍ଶନ ପାଇଁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁ ଲମ୍ବା ଧାଡ଼ିରେ ଛିଡା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁ ମାନଙ୍କର ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳିତ ଦର୍ଶନ ପାଇଁ ମନ୍ଦିର ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି ।