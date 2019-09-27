ଯେଉଁଠି ମଣିଷ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଉନି ସେଠି ପଶୁ ବା କୁଆଡୁ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଇବେ ?

ପଶୁ ମାନେ କିପରି ଉନ୍ନତ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଇ ପାରିବେ ସେ ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଯୋଜନା କରି ବାହାବା ନେଉଛନ୍ତି । ହେଲେ ଯେଉଁ ଯୋଜନା ଗୁଡିକ କରାଯାଉଛି ତା ବାସ୍ତବ ଚିତ୍ର ଦେଖିଲେ ଆପଣ ମାନେ ଜାଣିପାରିବେ ଯେ ଯୋଜନା ଗୁଡିକ କିପରି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀ କରାଯାଉଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.