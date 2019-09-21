ଭାରତୀୟ ଅର୍ଥ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାର ସ୍ତରକୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱମୂଖି କରିବା ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ

ଭାରତୀୟ ଅର୍ଥ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାର ସ୍ତରକୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱମୂଖି କରିବା ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବଡ଼ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଽ ଏଣିକି ଘରୋଇ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଗୁଡିକ ୩୦ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବଦଳରେ ୨୨ ପ୍ରତିଶତ କର ଦେବେ ବୋଲି ଆଜି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଽ ଏଥିସହ ମିନିମମ୍ ଅଲଟରନେଟିଭ୍ ଟ୍ୟାକ୍ସ ୧୮.୫ରୁ ୧୫ %କୁ ହ୍ରାସ ପାଇଛି ଽ