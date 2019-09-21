close

ଭାରତୀୟ ଅର୍ଥ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାର ସ୍ତରକୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱମୂଖି କରିବା ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ

ଭାରତୀୟ ଅର୍ଥ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାର ସ୍ତରକୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱମୂଖି କରିବା ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବଡ଼ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଽ ଏଣିକି ଘରୋଇ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଗୁଡିକ ୩୦ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବଦଳରେ ୨୨ ପ୍ରତିଶତ କର ଦେବେ ବୋଲି ଆଜି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଽ ଏଥିସହ ମିନିମମ୍ ଅଲଟରନେଟିଭ୍ ଟ୍ୟାକ୍ସ ୧୮.୫ରୁ ୧୫ %କୁ ହ୍ରାସ ପାଇଛି ଽ ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 21, 2019, 12:30 PM IST

