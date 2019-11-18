close

Zee Odisha News
କଟକ ବାଲିଯାତ୍ରାରେ ସୋନାଙ୍କ ରଙ୍ଗବତୀରେ ଝୁମିଲେ ଦର୍ଶକ

କଟକ ବାଲିଯାତ୍ରାରେ 'ସୋନା'ଙ୍କ ଗୀତରେ ମସଗୁଲ୍ ଦର୍ଶକ, 'ଆହେ ନୀଳ ଶୈଳ' ଠୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ରଙ୍ଗବତୀ ଭଳି ଅନେକ ଗୀତ ଗାଇ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ମନ ଜିଣିଛନ୍ତି ଗାୟୀକା ସୋନା ମହାପାତ୍ର, କଟକ ବାଲିଯାତ୍ରାରେ କିପରି କମାଲ ଦେଖାଇଥିଲେ ସୋନା ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ... ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Nov 18, 2019, 11:20 PM IST

