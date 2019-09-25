ଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗର ଅବହେଳାରୁ ବୃତ୍ତି ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବାକୁ ବଞ୍ଚିତ

ସରକାର ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ସ୍ତରରେ ଶିକ୍ଷାର ମାନବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିବା ପାଇଁ କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଏଥିରେ ବ୍ୟତିକ୍ରମ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁଛି। ଏପରି ଅନେକ ସ୍କୁଲ ଅଛି ଯେଉଁଠି ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ମାନେ ଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗର ଅବହେଳାରୁ ବୃତ୍ତି ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବାକୁ ବଞ୍ଚିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଏଭଳି ଏକ ଘଟଣା ନଜରକୁ ଆସିଛି ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଗମ୍ଭାରିପଙ୍କ ଉଚ୍ଚ ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ।