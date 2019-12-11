ସ୍କୁଲରେ ଭୂତ ଭୟ, ଚେତାଶୂନ୍ୟ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଛାତ୍ରୀ...

ସ୍କୁଲ ପରିସରରେ ଭୂତ ଭୟ, ଭୂତ ଭୟ କାରଣରୁ ୨ ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୭ ଜଣ ଛାତ୍ରୀ ଚେତାଶୂନ୍ୟ । ଏ ନେଇ ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ଛାଡୁଛନ୍ତି ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ, ଏପରି ଘଟଣା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ହରିଚନ୍ଦନପୁର ବ୍ଲକ ଭଅଁରପୁର ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ।