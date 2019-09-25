ପାନୀୟ ଜଳ ସମସ୍ୟାର ପ୍ରଭାବ ଏବେ ଛାତ୍ର ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଉପରେ

ପାନୀୟ ଜଳ ଅଭାବ ଯୋଗୁଁ ପିଲାମାନେ ବାଧ୍ୟ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଦୂଷିତ ଚୂଆ ପାଣି ଓ ଝରଣା ପାଣି ପିଉଛନ୍ତି । ମଧ୍ୟହ୍ନ ଭୋଜନ ବି ଚୂଆ ପାଣିରେ ରୋଷେଇ କରାଯାଉଛି । ଏବେ ବି ଅନେକ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ପାନୀୟ ଜଳ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ନ ଥିବାବେଳେ, ୯୫ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ପାନୀୟଜଳ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଥିବା ସର୍ବ ଶିକ୍ଷା ଅଭିଯାନର ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ସଂଯୋଜକ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।