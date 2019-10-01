SC/ST ଆଇନ ଉପରେ ଶୁଣାଣି

କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଆବେଦନ ଉପରେ ଶୁଣାଣି କରି SC/ST ଆଇନ ବଳରେ ଗିରଫତାରୀ ଉପରେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଶୁଣାଇଥିବା ରାୟକୁ ଖାରଜ କରିଛନ୍ତି ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ । ଏହି ଶୁଣାଣି ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୨୦୧୮ରେ ଆସିଥିଲା । ଗତବର୍ଷ କୋର୍ଟ ଆଦେଶ ଦେଇ ଏହି କାନୁନ ବଳରେ ତତ୍କାଳ ଗିରଫ ଉପରେ ରୋକ ଲଗାଇ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.