ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ସଂସ୍କାର ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି

ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଆଜି ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ସଂସ୍କାର ମାମଲାର ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଶୁଣାଣି ହେବ । ୩ ଜଣିଆ ଖଣ୍ଡପୀଠ ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି କରିବେ । ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଆମିକସ୍ କ୍ୟୁରି ରଣଜିତ କୁମାରଙ୍କ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ପରିଦର୍ଶନ ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ଏକ ନୋଟ୍ କୋର୍ଟରେ ଦାଖଲ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ପାଚେରୀ ଚାରିପଟୁ ୭୫ ମିଟର ଉଚ୍ଛେଦ ପାଇଁ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଯେଉଁସବୁ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନିଆଯାଇଛି ସେଥିରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ ରହିଛି ।