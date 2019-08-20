close

ପିଓକେ ଉପରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ପାଇଁ ପାକିସ୍ତାନକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଦେଲେ ରାଜନାଥ

ଜାମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରୁ ଧାରା ୩୭୦ ଉଚ୍ଛେଦ ପରେ ରକ୍ତଚାଉଳ ଚୋବାଉଥିବା ପାକିସ୍ତାନକୁ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂହ ଚେତାବନୀ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ସେ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ସହ ଏବେ ଯାହା ବି ଆଲୋଚନା ହେବ ତାହା ପାକ୍ ଅଧିକୃତ କାଶ୍ମୀର(ପିଓକେ) ଉପରେ ହିଁ ହେବ। ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Aug 20, 2019, 04:50 PM IST

