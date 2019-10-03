ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ କୋଟିପତି ଶିକ୍ଷୟତ୍ରୀ

ଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ କୋଟିପତି ଶିକ୍ଷୟତ୍ରୀ । ଶିକ୍ଷୟତ୍ରୀ ତିଳୋତମା ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଡିଭିଜନର ଚଢାଉ । ୟୁନିଟ-୬ ସିଟି ସ୍କୁଲରେ ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ଶିକ୍ଷୟିତ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ ଅଛନ୍ତି ତିଳୋତ୍ତମା । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା କୋଟିଏରୁ ଅଧିକ ଟଙ୍କାର ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ୬ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ଚଢ଼ାଉ ।