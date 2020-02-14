ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କିପରି କଟିବ ଆଜିର ଦିନ...

ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ରାଶି ଅନୁସାରେ କିପରି କଟିବ ଆଜିର ଦିନ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ 'ଭାଗ୍ୟ', ଏହି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ଜରିଆରେ ଆପଣ ଜାଣିପାରିବେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଭାଗ୍ୟ ଫଳ ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ଖବର । ଏହା ସହିତ ଆଜି ଦିନଟି କିପରି ରହିଛି ତାହା ଏହି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଆପଣ ଜାଣିପାରିବେ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.