Zee Odisha News
ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କିପରି କଟିବ ଆଜିର ଦିନ...

ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ରାଶି ଅନୁସାରେ କିପରି କଟିବ ଆଜିର ଦିନ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ 'ଭାଗ୍ୟ', ଏହି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ଜରିଆରେ ଆପଣ ଜାଣିପାରିବେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଭାଗ୍ୟ ଫଳ ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ଖବର । ଏହା ସହିତ ଆଜି ଦିନଟି କିପରି ରହିଛି ତାହା ଏହି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଆପଣ ଜାଣିପାରିବେ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Feb 14, 2020, 11:40 AM IST

बड़ी बहस: पुलवामा के परम बलिदान से कैसे बदला हिंदुस्तान? | Zee Exclusive Report

दो देश ऐसे भी हैं जहां भारत से ज्यादा चाय पीते हैं लोग

अब मेट्रो में एन्जॉय कीजिये अपनी प्री वेडिंग और बर्थ डे पार्टी

ऑटो एक्सपो की नई तकनीक से बस पलटने पर भी सब रहेंगे सलामत

कोरोना के मरीज़ों को मारी जा रही हैं गोलियां

वैलेंटाइन डे स्पेशल: कभी रतन टाटा ने भी किया था प्यार

जरा याद करो कुर्बानी: पुलवामा में शहादत का एक साल आज हुआ पूरा

Women&#039;s T20 World Cup: 21 फरवरी से शुरू होगा वर्ल्ड कप, जानिए भारत का पूरा शेड्यूल

माधुरी दीक्षित के गाने पर इन लड़कियों ने लगाए जबरदस्त ठुमके, इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा रहा VIDEO

आज है जन्मदिवस अविस्मरणीय राष्ट्रवादी नेत्री सुषमा स्वराज का

ଶୀତ ଦିନରେ ଫ୍ଲୁ : ବୟସ୍କ ନା ଶିଶୁ, କେଉଁମାନେ ହୁଅନ୍ତି ଅଧିକ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ?

