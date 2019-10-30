close

Zee Odisha News
ପାର୍କିଂ ଫି କୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିବାରୁ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ମାଡ

ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ବାବା ପଞ୍ଚଲିଙ୍ଗେଶ୍ୱର ପୀଠକୁ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିବାକୁ ଆସିଥିବା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ମାଡ଼ ଅଭିଯୋଗ । ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ମୂଲ୍ୟଠାରୁ ଅଧିକ ପାର୍କିଂ ଫି କୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିବାରୁ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ଗୋଡ଼ାଇ ଗୋଡ଼ାଇ ପିଟିଲେ ପାର୍କିଂ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ।

Oct 30, 2019, 08:00 AM IST

