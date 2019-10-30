ପାର୍କିଂ ଫି କୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିବାରୁ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ମାଡ

ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ବାବା ପଞ୍ଚଲିଙ୍ଗେଶ୍ୱର ପୀଠକୁ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିବାକୁ ଆସିଥିବା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ମାଡ଼ ଅଭିଯୋଗ । ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ମୂଲ୍ୟଠାରୁ ଅଧିକ ପାର୍କିଂ ଫି କୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିବାରୁ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ଗୋଡ଼ାଇ ଗୋଡ଼ାଇ ପିଟିଲେ ପାର୍କିଂ କର୍ମଚାରୀ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.