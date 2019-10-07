ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୨ ଯୁବକଙ୍କୁ ମରଣାନ୍ତକ ଆକ୍ରମଣ

ସହଦେବଖୁଣ୍ଟା ଥାନା ଅଧୀନ ଝାଡେଶ୍ୱର ମନ୍ଦିର ନିକଟରେ ଘଟିଛି ଘଟଣା । ଗତକାଲି ରାତିରେ ନିଶାସକ୍ତ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଯୁବକ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରି ଫେରାର ହୋଇଯାଇଛନ୍ତି ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତ । ଏନେଇ ଥାନାରେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨ ଗୁରୁତର ଯୁବକଙ୍କୁ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.