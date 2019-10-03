ଅସହାୟଙ୍କ ଅସରନ୍ତି ଦୁଃଖ

ଗତ ଲଗାଣ ବର୍ଷାରେ ଘର ଭାଙ୍ଗି ଯାଇଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଘର ଭଙ୍ଗା ସାହାଯ୍ୟ ତ ଦୂରର କଥା ସାମାନ୍ୟ ପଲିଥିନଟିଏ ମଧ୍ୟ ମିଳି ପାରିନାହିଁ । ଗୋଟିଏ ପରେ ବନ୍ୟା ଓ ବର୍ଷା କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ସାହାଯ୍ୟ ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବା ନେଇ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ବାସ୍ତବ ସ୍ଥିତି କିନ୍ତୁ ଅଲଗା ଽ ଅନୁଗୁଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବସଲା ଗାଁରେ ଅସହାୟ ପରିବାର ଭଙ୍ଗ ଦଦରା ଘରେ ପଡି ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, Indi