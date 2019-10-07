close

କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରେ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ମାଈ ହାତୀର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

୧୦ ଦିନ ଧରି ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ଥିଲା ହାତୀ । ହାତୀଟି କେଉଁ ରୋଗରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ଥିଲା ଡାକ୍ତର ମାନେ ରୋଗ ଚିହ୍ନଟ କରି ପାରିନଥିଲେ । ବାରମ୍ବାର ହାତୀର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରାଯାଇଥିଲେ ବି ହାତୀର ରୋଗ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇ ପାରିନଥିଲା । ହାତୀଟି ହାରପିସ୍ ରୋଗରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ଥିବା ନେଇ ସନ୍ଦେହ କରାଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ସେ ଖାଇବା ପିଇବା ବନ୍ଦ କରି ଦେଇଥିଲା ।

Oct 7, 2019, 02:30 PM IST

