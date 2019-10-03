ବନ୍ଦେ ଭାରତ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ: ଦେଶର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ହାଇସ୍ପିଡ୍ ଟ୍ରେନ

ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ଛାଡ଼ି ୬ ଦିନ ଚାଲିବ ଟ୍ରେନ । ୮ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରୁ-କଟରା ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବ ଟ୍ରେନ । ଏସି ଚେୟାର କାର ଭଡ଼ା ୧୩୬୫ ଟଙ୍କା । ଟ୍ରେନରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ୱଚ୍ଛ ଖାଦ୍ୟ ଯୋଗାଇ ଦିଆଯିବ । ଟ୍ରେନରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ଆଧୁନିକ ସୁବିଧା । ଟ୍ରେନରେ ୧୪ଟି ସିସି କୋଚ୍, ୨ଟି ଏକଜିକ୍ୟୁଟିଭ୍ କ୍ଲାସ୍ କୋଚ୍ ।