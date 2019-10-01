ଜମ୍ମୁ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳଙ୍କୁ ବଡ଼ ସଫଳତା

ଜମ୍ମୁ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳଙ୍କୁ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ମିଳିଛି ବଡ଼ ସଫଳତା । ଗାଣ୍ଡରବାଲରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷାବଳ ଜଣେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କ ମୁଣ୍ଡ ଗଡ଼ାଇଛି ।ଏଠି ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର ୨୮ରୁ ଜାରି ରହିଥିଲା ଅପରେସନ । ଜଣେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀର ମୁଣ୍ଡ ଗଡ଼ିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ଫେରାର ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା ।