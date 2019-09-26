close

ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ଫରେଷ୍ଟର ଜଗବନ୍ଧୁ ପାତ୍ର

ଆୟବର୍ହିଭୂତ ସମ୍ପତି ଠୁଳ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ କେନ୍ଦୁପତ୍ର ବିଭାଗରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ଫରେଷ୍ଟର ଜଗବନ୍ଧୁ ପାତ୍ର ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ । ରାଇଠାନି ସ୍ଥିତ ବାସଭବନରେ ସମେତ ଏକକାଳୀନ ୪ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ବୌଦ୍ଧ ଓ ଫୁଲବାଣୀ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଟିମ୍ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 26, 2019, 02:10 PM IST

